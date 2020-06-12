THREE RIVERS – With summer upon us, students around the area can participate in the Summer Food Service Program provided by TRISD that began June 1.
“This is our third year in a row to participate in the program and I absolutely love it,” Whitney Means, TRISD Child Nutrition Director said. “It gives us as a child nutrition staff an opportunity to connect with our parents and our students.”
Three Rivers ISD is a community eligibility program, which entails every student in the district will be provided a free meal.
“With the summer feeding program, we are feeding students from Pawnee, Tilden and George West students. This program allows us to feed anyone without location boundaries from eighteen years of age and under. We have several ladies who provide child care that reach out for assistance. We know that several students depend on the cafeteria during the school year, so it puts our minds at ease if we provide food for just one child ... we know that child is our responsibility to see the child not go hungry.”
Meals will be served Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. until June 30.
“With COVID, the summer program will be ran in a very different style,” Means said. “Meals will be served through a grab and go line to help with social distancing guidelines. We haven’t seen our students since March, so when families pick up meals it is such a relief and a joy to see our students again. We absolutely miss our kiddos!”
For the third year in a row, TRISD is set to provide an essential service for its community.
“This program is fabulous and several of our families do benefit from the services offered,” Means said. “With the rise of grocery expenses going up we are able to offer some of a financial relief for these families.”
According to Means, Pawnee ISD and George West ISD are also operating a summer feeding program.
The TRISD meal service will benefit children 18 years old and younger and enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old until June 30.