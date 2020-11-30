F
or a student, acing an important test is a big deal. For school districts, doing well in the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST) is always a welcome accomplishment.
“For the second year in a row the district received an A,” said Three Rivers Independent School District Superintendent Les Dragon. “That’s an enormous undertaking. Making a high rating on that is not something the state just gives away like candy.
“We scored a 90 on it, and two years ago we had a C, so I’m proud of what the district has accomplished these last two years.”
There are numerous criteria school districts have to meet to earn a high rating, both financial and academic.
“You have to have enough money in the fund balance for one thing, and that’s an area where we’ve made a lot of improvement,” Dragon said. “You definitely can’t rest on your laurels. We have a great business manager and business office staff and a very financially conscious school board that makes all the difference.”
A strong academic component is tied to the ratings.
“You have to spend a certain amount on academics and you have to make every dollar count,” Dragon said. “We start off with $20 million and we have to send $12 million of that back to the state through recapture (sometimes referred to as the “Robin Hood” state education funding plan). That means there’s $8 million left for us to work with, and 85 percent of that goes for salaries. The remainder of our budget, the 15 percent left, funds academics, athletics and other school expenses.”
Financial advisers emphasize the importance of setting aside money in the fund balance, and because of financial constraints, the district was only able to put $75,000 in the fund balance a few years ago.
“Last year, we were fortunate to be able to put $800,000 in savings,” Dragon said.
Having a healthy fund balance also plays a big role on the interest rates that schools are able to obtain when making major purchases.
“I think we’re doing a pretty good job,” Dragon said. “We have the fourth lowest tax rate in the region behind Kenedy, Aransas Pass and Port Aransas. We’ve been fortunate to be able to keep tax rates low.
“I’m proud of the results (of the FIRST rating). We will continue to try our best to be good stewards of people’s tax dollars.”
