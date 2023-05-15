Live Oak County elections were held on May 6th. Both of the county’s school districts and the City of Three Rivers had seats to be filled.
The City of Three Rivers had one mayoral and two alderman seats on the ballot.
Incumbent Mayor Felipe Martinez ran unopposed and tallied 258 votes at the polling booth.
There was a three-way race for Alderperson Place #4. Unofficially, Leon Martinez led the race with 141 votes. Tommy M. House was not far behind with 121 votes. Mary Lupita De La Rosa came in third with 53 votes.
Incumbent Alderman Sally Martinez re-won her Place #5 seat over ballot-newcomer Joe Garcia by a margin of 206-105.
“We had voter turnout,” City Administrator Thomas Salazar said. “We had more mail-in ballots than ever before and everything went smoothly.”
All results will remain unofficial until votes are canvassed at the City of Three Rivers Council Meeting on May 12.
The George West School Board had two seats up for a vote on the 2023 ballot.
The District #2 race was between long-time GWISD Trustee Mackey Alvarez and ex-Longhorn softball star Maggie Ham Minnick.The unofficial tally taken after the May 6 election had Minnick edging out Alvarez 62-57.
The District #4 trustee ballot included four names, but saw newcomer Marlin Williams walk away with 42 votes and a landslide victory. The other three people vying for the seat vacated by Riley Rhodes were Bobby McKinney, Brittany Harrod and Thomas Garcia. McKinney, Harrod and Garcia pulled in 18, 11, and 8 votes, respectively.
“The community wants a change and I think they made it clear,” Williams said.
The Three Rivers Independent School District (TRISD) ballot included candidates for School Board Places 3, 4 and 5.
Dianne Dye, Gloria Gaspar and Andrew Amaro were in the race for Place #3 while Three Rivers Chamber of Commerce President Rick Sowell went head to head with Jessica Ruiz for Place #4. The Place #5 field was a four-man race including Ryan Royal, Tim Stroleny, Kristin Sells and Sammy Ruiz.
Dye, the incumbent, managed to maintain her seat; Sowell and Ruiz were the winners from District 4 and 5, respectively.
Winners of the TRISD School Board Election will be announced and sworn-in on Monday, May 15th at 6 pm in the TRISD Board Room.