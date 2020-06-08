Valero makes donation to City of Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS – Valero announced construction of its new administration building is complete in a press release. The 42,000 square-foot building, located at 100 W. Leroy St., replaces the refinery’s former administration building, which was built in 1980 and is still located inside the refinery’s fence line.
“This new building is a testament to our continued investment into Three Rivers,” said Erik Simpson, Vice President and General Manager of the Valero Three Rivers Refinery. “This refinery has been a central part of this community for more than 45 years and we hope to be here for many years to come.”
The new building will include office space for 80 employees, state-of-the-art technology in conference rooms and an emergency operations center, as well as a fitness center, wellness clinic and credit union.
Members from the city, including mayor, Felipe Martinez, and city administrator, Thomas Salazar, toured the new building on Friday, May 29. Valero presented the city officials with $5,000 in Valero fuel cards for the city’s vehicles.