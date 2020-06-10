BEEVILLE – Officials have confirmed that two additional Bee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
The latest cases involve a man in his 40s and a woman in her 20s, whose positive results were made known June 9. The virus was community acquired for both patients, who are being isolated, said Dr. Emilie Prot of the Texas Department of State Health Services. The department is conducting a contact investigation to determine the patients’ possible exposure to others.
Because DSHS has decided to count novel coronavirus cases among inmates and employees of Bee County’s three Texas Department of Criminal Justice prisons toward the county total, the official case count as of June 10 stands at 24. Of that total, 11 are attributed to TDCJ.