TxDOT crews pretreating Refugio County bridges, overpasses in anticipation of freezing rain

Due to prediction of freezing rain, Texas Department of Transportation crews are pretreating bridges and overpasses today on major corridors I-37, US 181, US 59 and US 183 in Bee, Goliad, Karnes and Live Oak counties.
During this weather event, TxDOT crews in these counties will work 12-hour shifts around the clock to monitor roadways and continue treatment operations as necessary.
Due to the deteriorating weather forecast for today and tonight, motorists are urged to avoid driving in these counties. If icy conditions develop, travel could become treacherous.
For the latest road conditions check: http://DriveTexas.org.