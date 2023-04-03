TxDOT to seek feedback on U.S. 77 project

The Texas Department of Transportation will host two public meetings in late April to seek feedback on its plans to connect U.S. Highway 183 to the new U.S. Highway 77 route.
Gabriel Longoria, advanced project development engineer for TxDOT’s Corpus Christi District, told Refugio County commissioners on March 14 that TxDOT that the meetings will be held in Refugio and Woodsboro.
“We will seek feedback on maintaining hurricane evacuation status along U.S. Highway 77,” Longoria said. “If you keep it through (Refugio), then the hurricane evacuation traffic will go through town, and I don’t think that is the best way to handle it. I think the best way to handle it is to put it on the new U.S. 77 route where’s no-stop conditions and route them through to U.S. 183.”
Pct. 3 Commissioner Gary Lee Wright told Longoria that traffic would bottleneck on U.S. Highway 183 near Goliad anyway.
“The flow is going to be stopped 20 miles down the road,” Wright said. “Have we in the past just opened the lights and let people flow through?”
“We’ll go to the public to try to see what folks say,” Longoria answered. “We did want to look and identify how we can keep it connected to the new route for that purpose. We’ll go through the public involvement process and see where that goes.”
TxDOT’s Woodsboro-Refugio U.S. Highway Proposed Improvement Project began in 2018 with a route study built on recommendations from the Interstate 69 Advisory Committee and Interstate 69 Segment Committee. The study reviewed potential route options and environmental constraints for developing I-69 from the city of Woodsboro to the city of Refugio.
The study recommended upgrading the existing U.S. 77 to interstate standards along the existing route near Woodsboro and developing a new U.S. 77 roadway to interstate standards located within a new corridor east of Refugio.
TxDOT is in the second of four phases of the project.
“The project is still in the early project development phase,” said TxDOT Corpus Christi District Spokesperson Rickey Dailey. “The expected completion of the current phase is early 2024. Upon completion of this phase, TxDOT is expecting an additional three years of development which includes right-of-way acquisition, utility relocation and final plan development before construction begins. With this timeline in mind, an expected construction start would be approximately Spring of 2027 or later.”
