AUSTIN – The University Interscholastic League released conference cutoff numbers and every Karnes County football team except Karnes City will remain in the same division.
Preliminary enrollment figures for the 2020-2022 reclassification and realignment form high schools throughout the state.
The conference cutoff numbers provide the range of enrollment for each of the six conferences, including divisional cutoffs for football.
Karnes City’s enrollment is 334 and will compete in Class 3A Division II in football, which dropped the Badgers down from 3A DI the last realignment.
Kenedy’s enrollment is 194 and will compete in Class 2A Division I in football.
Falls City’s enrollment is 113 and will compete in Class 2A Division II in football.
Runge’s enrollment is 66 and opted to remain competing in 11-man football and will compete in Class 2A Division II in football.
Preliminary enrollments have also been released to increase transparency and provide for additional verification of enrollment figures.
These figures were submitted by school districts based on enrollment on Oct. 25.
Preliminary enrollment numbers can be found at www.uiltexas.org/alignments.
The 2020-22 alignments will be released Feb. 3 for basketball, football and volleyball.
District alignments for other activities will be released in the order of their seasons.
More information about UIL alignments can be found at http://www.uiltexas.org/alignments.
Conference Cutoffs
6A: 2220 and above 249 schools: 249 (Basketball); 249 (Football); 247 (Volleyball)
5A: 1210 – 2219 254 schools: 253 (Basketball); 251 (Football); 253 (Volleyball)
4A: 515 – 1209 202 schools: 198 (Basketball); 184 (Football); 198 (Volleyball)
3A: 230 – 514 236 schools: 236 (Basketball); 212 (Football); 223 (Volleyball)
2A: 105 – 229 200 schools: 200 (Basketball); 190 (Football); 136 (Volleyball)
1A: 104.9 and below 220 schools: 217 (Basketball); 153 (Football); 118 (Volleyball)
1A – 5A Football Division I and Division II Numbers
1A Division I: 59.5 – 104.9 77 schools
1A Division II: 59.4 and below 76 schools
2A Division I: 165.5 – 229 96 schools
2A Division II: 105 – 165.4 94 schools
3A Division I: 350 – 514 106 schools
3A Division II: 230 – 349 106 schools
4A Division I: 865 – 1209 92 schools
4A Division II: 515 – 864 92 schools
5A Division I: 1900 – 2219 126 schools
5A Division II: 1210 – 1899 125 schools