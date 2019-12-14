AUSTIN – The University Interscholastic League released conference cutoff numbers and every Karnes County football team except Karnes City will remain in the same division.

Preliminary enrollment figures for the 2020-2022 reclassification and realignment form high schools throughout the state.

The conference cutoff numbers provide the range of enrollment for each of the six conferences, including divisional cutoffs for football.

Karnes City’s enrollment is 334 and will compete in Class 3A Division II in football, which dropped the Badgers down from 3A DI the last realignment.

Kenedy’s enrollment is 194 and will compete in Class 2A Division I in football.

Falls City’s enrollment is 113 and will compete in Class 2A Division II in football.

Runge’s enrollment is 66 and opted to remain competing in 11-man football and will compete in Class 2A Division II in football.

Preliminary enrollments have also been released to increase transparency and provide for additional verification of enrollment figures. 

These figures were submitted by school districts based on enrollment on Oct. 25. 

Preliminary enrollment numbers can be found at www.uiltexas.org/alignments.

The 2020-22 alignments will be released Feb. 3 for basketball, football and volleyball. 

District alignments for other activities will be released in the order of their seasons. 

More information about UIL alignments can be found at http://www.uiltexas.org/alignments.

Conference Cutoffs

6A: 2220 and above            249 schools:               249 (Basketball); 249 (Football); 247 (Volleyball)

5A: 1210 – 2219                   254 schools:               253 (Basketball); 251 (Football); 253 (Volleyball)

4A: 515 – 1209                     202 schools:               198 (Basketball); 184 (Football); 198 (Volleyball)

3A: 230 – 514                       236 schools:               236 (Basketball); 212 (Football); 223 (Volleyball)

2A: 105 – 229                       200 schools:               200 (Basketball); 190 (Football); 136 (Volleyball)

1A: 104.9 and below           220 schools:               217 (Basketball); 153 (Football); 118 (Volleyball)

1A – 5A Football Division I and Division II Numbers

1A Division I: 59.5 – 104.9                                       77 schools

1A Division II: 59.4 and below                                 76 schools

2A Division I: 165.5 – 229                                        96 schools

2A Division II: 105 – 165.4                                       94 schools

3A Division I: 350 – 514                                           106 schools

3A Division II: 230 – 349                                          106 schools

4A Division I: 865 – 1209                                         92 schools

4A Division II: 515 – 864                                          92 schools

5A Division I: 1900 – 2219                                       126 schools

5A Division II: 1210 – 1899                                      125 schools