A new report in the Goliad area shows statistics that spell disaster for local workers.
Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent, with assistance from Texas Labor Market Information, conducted an employment report that shows labor force statistics for the month of November 2020. These statistics apply to the Victoria metropolitical statistical area (MSA), which encompasses Victoria and Goliad counties.
In the month of November 2020, unemployment rose to 8.9 percent in the Victoria MSA, peaking higher than October 2020’s 7.3 percent rate. Currently, out of the 45,731 area residents defined as the “civilian labor force,” 41,683 are employed while 4,048 are unemployed. The unemployed number is a jump of more than 700 people, as October 2020’s count of unemployed civilians was 3,307.
Looking at the yearly rate change is particularly rough for the area, as the November 2019 unemployment rate for the Victoria MSA was 3.5 percent. In that month, just 1,640 of the civilian labor force was unemployed, less than double the current number.
The rise in unemployment rate across the area mirrors the labor force statistics for the state of Texas. In the month of November 2020, the unemployment rate in the state was 8 percent, an increase from 6.7 percent in October 2020. In the month of November, the number of unemployed persons in Texas was over a million, with 1,129,593 in the category.
In November 2019, the unemployment rate for the state was similar to the Victoria MSA, sitting at 3.5 percent. Over the course of the year, the number of unemployed persons rose by 649,281.
The Victoria MSA’s unemployment rate of 8.9 percent falls in line with many other Texas MSAs during November 2020. The highest unemployment rate for a Texas MSA was the Odessa MSA with a rate of 13.1, while the lowest unemployment was located in Amarillo (5.4 percent).
The report also came with national labor force information for the United States, which paints a similar picture. While the national unemployment rate dropped slightly from October to November 2020 (from 6.6 percent to 6.4 percent), the yearly change has been staggering. In November 2019, unemployment nationally was at 3.3 percent, with 5.44 million persons categorized as unemployed. One year later, the number sits at 10.26 million unemployed individuals in the labor force.
Looking at employment by industry in the Victoria MSA, all industries either decreased employment or stayed with no change from November 2019 to November 2020. The only industries to not lose employment were “information,” “financial activities,” and “professional and business services.”
While the yearly change is down for both industries, “leisure and hospitality,” “government” and “total nonfarm” industry categories grew in the month of November 2020, seeing rises of 2.4 percent, 1.4 percent and 0.5 percent respectively.
•tleffler@mysoutex.com•