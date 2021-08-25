Another start to the Woodsboro Independent School District year brings another plan of attack for a long-running medical hindrance.
Over the summer months, WISD has put together a COVID-19 mitigation plan, taking guidance from local and state health authorities. The district has taken input from the Texas Education Agency (TEA), the University Interscholastic League (UIL), officials from Refugio County Memorial Hospital, as well as advice of the district’s nursing staff.
The creation of an action plan is a sign of the continued fight against the worldwide disease, with COVID-19 cases in Refugio County estimated at 114 as of Aug. 12, per the Texas Department of State Health Services.
“I would say we’re cautious ... I know we’ll have to be diligent, resilient as far as monitoring and keeping up with our positive cases, so that we don’t get to a point where we can’t operate,” WISD Superintendent Dr. David Segers said. “Optimistically cautious may be the best way to describe that.”
Due to Gov. Greg Abbott’s issuing of Executive Order No. GA-36 in April, WISD will not mandate mask wearing as part of COVID-19 risk management. However, Segers does not treat “face covering” like a dirty phrase, continuing to speak positively of mask wearing as a virus deterrent.
“By no means can we force them, but we can encourage staff and students to implement those, add that extra layer of protection.”
Many of the district’s preventative measures were in place during the 2020-21 school year, and will be present once again during students’ return to class this week.
The first step, a crucial one for the district, is the daily temperature and COVID-19 symptom check for students and staff. Segers stated that there is an advantage to the check-ups as a way to keep students in school.
“That’s something we felt was a positive piece from COVID last year. We didn’t have near the regular sickness that we would normally experience with typical cold and flu season. Those were almost non-existent last year.”
Another key in the district’s diligent approach will be the sanitization of desks, classrooms and common areas throughout the school day. Teachers in younger grades will assist students in sanitation after each class period, while students in older grades are tasked with self-sanitizing their personal learning areas.
After each day, both Woodsboro Elementary and Junior High/High schools will be “completely disinfected” by an aerosol spray, another line of defense.
Other personal measures include the encouragement of thorough hand-washing, as well as the replacement of traditional water fountains with bottle refill stations for less direct contact.
WISD nursing staff has discretion on when to send a child home due to potential COVID-19 symptoms. For any student, or staff member, who tests positive for the virus, they will be sent home for 10 days and “strongly encouraged” to seek medical assistance.
The district is not required to conduct contact tracing for the 2021-22 academic year, though if a case is reported, students and staff will be temporarily removed from classrooms and common areas frequently occupied by the infected. An aerosol spraying of such areas would follow before a return to the classrooms and common areas are allowed.
For parents who chose to quarantine a student due to close contact, WISD states the student must remain out of school for five days. After the fifth day, parents may choose to test a student at a campus nurse’s office, or a personal medical doctor. If the student has a negative test, he or she can return to school seven days after the initial quarantine.
Students who quarantine without COVID-19 testing may return to school after 10 days of quarantine. Regardless of quarantine length, students under quarantine must remain away from all campus activities during the time period. Students in quarantine will be able to keep up with classwork through online remote conferencing services.
To keep a positive and active attitude, the district recently set up a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Eagle Dome, with Segers stating how “better off (WISD will) be in the long run” with students and staff properly vaccinated.
Attempting to improve the long-term prospects of the district involves both student health and academic progress. Another major indicator of the virus’ wrath was in state STAAR testing results, something Segers intends to “alleviate the gap” on.
In 17 major testing categories in grades 3-8, the district was below the state average of “meeting” grade expectation on nine results. Of particular note were percentages of students meeting grade expectation in writing, with 9% of WISD’s fourth-graders hitting the mark as opposed to 26% statewide. Three grades up, 16% of seventh-graders in WISD met the writing expectation, compared to a 31% state number.
To “provide opportunities to be successful” in academic pursuits, both WES and WJHS/WHS campuses have implemented “advisory periods” for tutorial recovery as result of the pandemic. A staff of intervention teachers, as well as software programs designed to work with children on English and mathematical skill, are available tools for the district to improve with.
“While we have them here, we’re focusing on those skills that were missed,” Segers said.
Positive STAAR results were shown for the district in several areas, including numbers in third-grade reading (52% meeting grade expectation compared to 38% statewide) and fifth-grade math (58% meeting grade expectation, 43% statewide).
