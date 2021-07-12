by Jeff Osborne
While both Kenedy city officials and those affiliated with the San Antonio River Authority (SARA) are on the same page when it comes to promoting and protecting the Escondido Creek Parkway, there are some potential concerns that could limit whether and how the city deeds the park to SARA.
City Manager William Linn said there are some limitations in what the city can do based on its type of government, including the ability to give away land. He said local government code states that “we cannot touch any land that’s been designated as a park and give it away. We can sell it, but it has to go to the voters to be sold.”
Since SARA is not designated as a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, but is instead empowered by the state to oversee the San Antonio River watershed, “we cannot convey the property to them.”
Linn said if a sale of the land was approved by the Kenedy City Council, it would have to be sold to the highest bidder.
While Gaylon Oehlke, a member of the SARA Board of Directors and Kenedy resident suggested the city deed the land to SARA to help ensure its long term upkeep, Linn expressed his concerns.
“Unfortunately while Mr. Oehlke found an idea that could have maybe viably worked, the local government code precludes us as a general law municipality from doing that,” he said.
Oehlke noted that when donations were received for the Escondido Creek Parkway, they were through a 501(c)(3) organization, the nonprofit San Antonio River Foundation.
“So could this (park land) be deeded to the San Antonio River Foundation?” Oehlke asked.
“That is something I would have to look into further,” Kenedy City Attorney Alessandra Gad said.
Stephen Graham, assistant general manager of SARA, said the San Antonio River Foundation was created 18 years ago, operates as a nonprofit with a mission statement that it exists to work with SARA, and has its own independent board of directors.
“It does become a vehicle for donations given for tax purposes,” he said. “That might work giving (the land) to them. ... They are independent but our missions are joined.”
Councilman James Douglas-Meyer, a teacher with the Kenedy Independent School District, noted that it sounds similar to the way that nonprofit education. foundations help school districts.
Linn said one way a city can give away land is to its own economic development corporation.
“There is no stipulation that precludes that from happening,” he said. “Beyond that our hands are tied by the (government) code at least from the perspective I see.
“You can give the land to the 4B Corporation and then the 4B Corporation can in turn backdoor something but whatever they do has to benefit economic development. So if they were to give the land to SARA, they would have to be able to justify it by economic development.”
Linn said he would “move forward as is with the constraints we have. Mr. Oehlke’s suggestion is by no means bad, it’s actually an intelligent solution to a problem. It’s just because unfortunately our hands are tied. If we were home rule, we’d be able to do it.”
SARA General Manager Derek Boese said there are tangible economic benefits to having a SARA park in a community.
“When it comes to economic development, there are different ways to get there,” he said. “I have not seen a San Antonio River Authority Park that has not contributed to economic development. Pretty much every park I’ve seen has contributed to the community, property values in the area, it has brought people in and made them want to live in the particular neighborhood of the parks that SARA has been involved in. You can make a reasonable economic justification if the decision is made to go that route.”
Mayor Joe Baker voiced his agreement.
“I think we’ve seen that first hand,” he said. He said one retail business that opened near the park did so because the park was built there.
“I think it could serve as a cornerstone for further economic development because it has become such a focal point – it always draws from the highway.”
Baker said he had personally given directions to about 50 visitors to the community that had come specifically for the park.
“That tells me we’re getting visitors to Kenedy and a lot of them because of this new park and that’s a good thing. It’s something we’ve been working on for years.”
Jolene Terwilliger, executive director of the Kenedy Chamber of Commerce, said she has also talked to many people from outside Karnes County who are interested in visiting the park.
