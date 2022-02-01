Several county school districts were forced to either close or delay the school day on Friday, Jan. 21, due to the most substantial winter weather event in the region since Winter Storm Uri hit in February of last year.
Three Rivers ISD delayed its school day by two hours to 10 a.m., also delaying the district’s buses from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
As of press time, George West ISD had only canceled all extracurricular morning activities for its schools, including the ACE program.
The cause for concern was the forecasted precipitation accumulation overnight in the area, with freezing temperatures lasting from midnight to 8 a.m., which led to dangerous driving conditions, due to the elevated risk of freezing rain and sleet.
A wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet were expected in Live Oak County, which started in the early morning hours Friday.
McMullen County was also under a winter storm advisory through Thursday night into Friday morning, with a dangerous combination of rain, sleet and snow expected for the area.
